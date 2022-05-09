Ship Consumption Data Key to Decarbonisation Says Greek Bunker Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Data: part of digital bunkering. File Image / Pixabay.

Nereus Digital Bunkers (NDB) founder Nikolas Gkikas believes that the digital processing of ship consumption data will be the basis for decarbonization in the industry.

The Greek marine technology and bunker broker has put its software's built-in analytics of a range of relevant data at the centre of its marine fuel procruement platform.

"We are considering how we will co-operate with major companies that manufacture and monitor main engines so that their data can enter directly into the bunkering department of each shipping company," Gkikas was quoted as saying by regional news provider Ekathimerini.

NDB is one of the marine tech start ups to exhibit at the big Posidonia shipping event in Athens in June.

Swiss tech firm MESPAS will be demonstrating the efficacy of its cloud-based, technical ship management software which it says improves ship performance and lowers emissions.

The engineering firm has recently opened an office in Athens, according to the report.