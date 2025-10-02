MSC Boxship Takes on Bio-LNG at Spain's Port of Malaga

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A container ship was bunkered with 3,000 m3 of bio-LNG by Axpo via STS operation. Image Source: Port of Malaga

A container ship was bunkered with bio-LNG at the Port of Malaga, marking the first bio-LNG bunkering operation at the southern Spanish port.

The MSC Gabon was bunkered with 3,000 m3 of bio-LNG by energy firm Axpo, the Port of Malaga said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The ship-to-ship operation was carried out by bunker vessel Avenir Aspiration.

Axpo is authorised to provide LNG bunkering services to ships in the port.

“The successful operation confirms Malaga as a strategic hub for the supply of alternative fuels in the Mediterranean, opening up new opportunities for the development of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly services,” the port said.