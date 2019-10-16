UAE Group Expands Fujairah Presence

Oil products: storage. File image/Pixabay.

A United Arab Emirates-based oil and gas investment house is to include storage as part of its expansion plans at Fujairah, the region's premier bunkering port.

Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company is looking at an additional 3.5 million cubic meters (cu m) of oil products storage to complement its existing 1 million cu m capacity at the port having leased more land in the port, according to Reuters.

The company, which said in May that it planned to build a refinery at the UAE port, has hired the SENER engineering group to do the job.

Fujairah is a top three bunkering destination globally, with annual volumes of around 9 million metric tonnes.