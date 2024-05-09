EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Titan Seeks Bunkering Commercial Support in Amsterdam
Thursday May 9, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with suitable working experience, fluent English and preferably a good command of French or German. Image Credit: Titan
LNG bunker supplier Titan is seeking to hire a bunkering commercial support officer in Amsterdam.
The company is looking for candidates with suitable working experience, fluent English and preferably a good command of French or German, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Supporting the commercial team in customer relationships
- This role is integral to the commercial team success and therefore requires office attendance of 4 days per week.
- Processing orders and preparing customer offers
- Analyzing and updating of customer data
- Prepare presentations
- Accurately maintaining customer information and sales activities in the CRM system
- Identifying sales opportunities and assisting in conducting market research
- Providing excellent customer service and active follow up of any complaints or issues
- Contributing to the Marketing efforts of Titan such as preparing social media posts
- Involvement in setting up client meetings and organize trips for the commercial team
