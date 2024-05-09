BUNKER JOBS: Titan Seeks Bunkering Commercial Support in Amsterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday May 9, 2024

LNG bunker supplier Titan is seeking to hire a bunkering commercial support officer in Amsterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with suitable working experience, fluent English and preferably a good command of French or German, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Supporting the commercial team in customer relationships
  • This role is integral to the commercial team success and therefore requires office attendance of 4 days per week. 
  • Processing orders and preparing customer offers
  • Analyzing and updating of customer data
  • Prepare presentations 
  • Accurately maintaining customer information and sales activities in the CRM system
  • Identifying sales opportunities and assisting in conducting market research
  • Providing excellent customer service and active follow up of any complaints or issues
  • Contributing to the Marketing efforts of Titan such as preparing social media posts
  • Involvement in setting up client meetings and organize trips for the commercial team

