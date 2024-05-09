BUNKER JOBS: Titan Seeks Bunkering Commercial Support in Amsterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with suitable working experience, fluent English and preferably a good command of French or German. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan is seeking to hire a bunkering commercial support officer in Amsterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with suitable working experience, fluent English and preferably a good command of French or German, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Supporting the commercial team in customer relationships

This role is integral to the commercial team success and therefore requires office attendance of 4 days per week.

Processing orders and preparing customer offers

Analyzing and updating of customer data

Prepare presentations

Accurately maintaining customer information and sales activities in the CRM system

Identifying sales opportunities and assisting in conducting market research

Providing excellent customer service and active follow up of any complaints or issues

Contributing to the Marketing efforts of Titan such as preparing social media posts

Involvement in setting up client meetings and organize trips for the commercial team

For more information, click here.