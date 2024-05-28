Drones, Missiles Launched in Red Sea From Yemen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping in Red Sea: under threat. File Image / Pixabay.

Two drones (uncrewed aerial system or UAVs), one launched on May 27, the other on May 26, from Houthi-held territory in Yemen were successfully destroyed by allied naval forces in the region.

*It was determined the UAVs presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels in the region," US military command Centcom said in a statement.

On May 25, two anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired at international shipping in the Red Sea from the Yemen. No damage or casualties were reported from the attacks, according to Centcom.

Centcom branded the attacks as "reckless" and a threat to regional stability.

Merchant shipping has been targeted by Houthi military forces in response to Israel's military campaign in Gaza.