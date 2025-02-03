Svitzer Switches to Biofuel for Tug Operations in Esbjerg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tugboats operated by Svitzer have started using HVO instead of conventional marine fuels in Esbjerg. Image Credit: Port of Esbjerg

Since February 1, maritime services firm Svitzer has begun using hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to power its tugboats in the Danish port of Esbjerg, replacing conventional marine fuels.

Customers using Svitzer’s towage services in and around the port will be subject to its Ecofriendly Bunker Adjustment Factor (EcoBAF), the company said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Svitzer aims to be carbon neutral by 2040.

“We can only achieve this ambition by working with like-minded partners and customers,”

Mathias Jonasson, managing director at Svitzer Scandinavia, said.

The company has been ramping up investments in biofuels and battery-powered tugs.

Kasper Karlsen, chief operating officer at Svitzer, told Ship & Bunker in a recent interview that biofuels and battery technology are central to decarbonising its global tug fleet.

Last month, the company ordered a battery-powered tug from Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyard, with delivery slated for later this year.