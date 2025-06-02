BUNKER JOBS: Multiple Trader Roles Open in Europe, Middle East and Asia

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about open roles for which he is seeking candidates.

As we head towards the summer months, I know many are looking forward to taking time out with loved ones. A couple of people I know are going to embark on some solo adventures.

It is whilst away that many people reflect upon where they are with their working life and the direction they are taking.

If all is well, that is brilliant. If not, I may have just the tonic.

I am currently looking for:

Senior traders in Northern Europe who want to take the next leap in their careers by helping a well-respected international shipping and trading firm with many feathers to its bow, open up in the region. The successful candidates will be at the helm of a brand-new venture and will be provided with all the help that they need.

who want to take the next leap in their careers by helping a well-respected international shipping and trading firm with many feathers to its bow, open up in the region. The successful candidates will be at the helm of a brand-new venture and will be provided with all the help that they need. A lube trader with about 4 years' experience that can start of a new lube trading venture for a client of mine in Dubai . The company is already established and respected in the region.

. The company is already established and respected in the region. Trading managers in Dubai and in London for a well-established trading and shipping firm. The firm already has offices in these cities. They now need an already successful senior trader who can take charge of the trading team, lead by example, and grow the business.

for a well-established trading and shipping firm. The firm already has offices in these cities. They now need an already successful senior trader who can take charge of the trading team, lead by example, and grow the business. Experienced bunker traders in Singapore , London and in Greece . Those with a few years experience and some established client relationships are preferred.

, London and in . Those with a few years experience and some established client relationships are preferred. A managing Director for a well recognised international trading company. This is a very high profile position reporting directly in to the board. The ideal candidate will have at least 15 years extensive experience in P & L leadership, credit risk, team building, management and leadership, as well as a track record of executing high growth strategies. The location for this role will ideally be in London, Singapore, or Dubai.

If any of these attract your attention, I am seeking to conduct first stage interviews, in confidence, now, so please get in touch.

At your service...

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com