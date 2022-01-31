London Bunker Efficiency Start-up Secures Venture Capitalist Backing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Signol: efficient operation. File Image / Pixabay

London-based software firm Signol has secured backing from maritime venture capitalist Tecpier.

The company is looking at maritime having successfully established itself in the airline sector by employing data analysis and artificial intelligence to reduce fuel use.

According to Tecpier's Tim Reinsch, the company has "potentially one of the cheapest ways to save greenhouse gas emissions in shipping".

Signol's approach is to reduce fuel consumption by targeting operational efficiencies.

Its two-part solution offers employees the chance to track their performance and get rewards while letting managers see -- and respond to -- company-wide trends, according to the company.

Another maritime start up with Tecpier's backing is the data-focused Nautiluslog.