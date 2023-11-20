Eneco to Build Green Hydrogen Plant in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam: planning for green hydrogen. File image / Pixabay.

Dutch energy company Eneco has said that it plans to build a hydrogen plant in the Rotterdam port area to run solely on renewable energy.

The company has filed its planning application for the electrolyser, a hydrogen plant that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. Current hydrogen plants run on natural gas, emitting large quantities of CO2.

The Dutch government has said it aims to increase production of emission-free green hydrogen in the Netherlands to 4 gigawatts by 2030.

Construction of the new plant is expected to start in 2026, Reuters reported Eneco as saying. The plant is expected to be operational in 2029, the report added.

The electrolyser would ultimately have capacity of 800 megawatts, using renewable energy from solar parks and wind farms to produce its hydrogen.

Rotterdam is a major shipping and bunkering hub and the main entry point for seaborne goods coming into northwest Europe.