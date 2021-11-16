Dan-Bunkering Case May Shift to European Court

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A key legal issue in the case may need to be decided by the European Court of Justice. Image Credit: European Court of Justice / G Fessy

Dan-Bunkering's court case over alleged sanctions breaches may face a lengthy delay as the possibility has been raised of a key legal point needing to be decided by the European Court of Justice.

Dan-Bunkering's defence has argued that a central legal issue in the case is over whether the EU regulation banning jet fuel trades to Syria covers trades to foreign governments and their militaries, news agency Avisen Danmark reported on Tuesday. That point may need to be referred to the ECJ, which could delay the Danish case by several months.

The case, against Dan-Bunkering, its parent firm Bunker Holding and CEO Keld Demant, is being heard at a court in Odense. The case revolves around 33 jet fuel deals with Russian counterparties in 2015-2017 where the oil allegedly ended up in Syria in breach of EU sanctions.

The two companies and Demant deny the charges, and Bunker Holding has said its internal investigations have found no evidence of any employee having knowledge of sanctions breaches.

The court will decide on November 24 whether to refer the point to the ECJ, having heard submissions on the issue from the defence and prosecution over the coming week.