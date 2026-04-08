Avenir LNG Completes First STS LNG Bunkering for Ferry in Klaipeda

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG being delivered by bunker vessel - Avenir Ascension. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

LNG bunker supplier Avenir LNG has completed the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a ferry in the Port of Klaipeda in Lithuania.

The firm supplied the LNG stem to a dual-fuel ferry owned by TT-Line on March 29, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The LNG bunkering vessel, Avenir Ascension, supplied the LNG stem to RoPax ferry Peter Pan.

“For several years, Avenir has supported TT-Line’s operations across ports in Sweden and Germany, Avenir LNG said.

“Expanding our collaboration to Klaipėda marks an important next step, strengthening security of supply for alternative marine fuels in the Baltic region.”

Last month, NYK Line bought 50% stake in Avenir LNG from Stolt-Nielsen.

Avenir LNG, founded in 2017, owns and operates a fleet of five LNG bunkering vessels, with two additional LNG bunkering vessels currently under construction.