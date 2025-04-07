European Energy Nears Full E-Methanol Production with First Batch Produced

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has produced the first batch of e-methanol with a purity level of 99.85%. Image Credit: European Energy

Danish renewable energy firm European Energy announced that its Kassø plant in Denmark has produced the first batch of distilled e-methanol.

The plant produced its first batch of raw e-methanol last month, which has now been distilled to a purity level exceeding 99.85%, the firm said in its latest LinkedIn post.

The e-methanol produced meets International Methanol Producers & Consumers Association (IMPCA) specifications.

The Kassø facility, which will be officially inaugurated in May, is on track to become fully operational within just 18 months of construction commencing - a significant milestone in the ramp-up of green fuel infrastructure.

This development also paves the way for commercial deliveries, including to AP Moller – Maersk, which has signed an offtake agreement to purchase 10,000 mt of e-methanol from the plant to fuel its current and upcoming methanol-powered fleet.

Once fully operational, the plant will have a production capacity of 42,000 mt of e-methanol per year.

"The production of industry-grade e-methanol at the intended quality level confirms that the technology is functioning as designed," René Alcaraz Frederiksen, CEO of Solar Park Kassø, said.