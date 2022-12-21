Two Hires for Dan-Bunkering in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Abhishek Tyagi. Image Credit / Dan-Bunkering.

Bunker company Dan Bunkering has hired two, experienced bunker traders at its United Arab Emirates base in Dubai.

The two new faces, Abhishek Tyagi and Diaaeldin Abo Bakr, have both previously worked for "reputable trading companies in Dubai and Egypt", the company said in a statement

Tyagi has joined the firm as senior bunker trader and Abo Bakr as bunker trader.

Managing direct Kasper Fulton Stiedl said of the appointments that their knowledge of the Middle Eastern market will strengthen the business on purchasing and sales.

Diaaeldin Abo Bakr. Image Credit / Dan-Bunkering.

Contact details for Tyagi:

Phone +971 4 429 5618

Mobile +971 561 155595

E-mail and Teams:

abty@dan-bunkering.com

Contact details for Abo Bakr:

Phone +971 4 429 5602

Mobile +971 547 734450

E-mail and Teams:

diab@dan-bunkering.com