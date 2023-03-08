Industrial Action in France Disrupts Refinery Deliveries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Refinery deliveries: disrupted. File Image / Pixabay.

Industrial action in France has affected TotalEnergies' refinery deliveries which were suspended on Wednesday.

TotalEnergies said 54% of its 269 refinery workers on shift this Wednesday were on strike, according to Reuters.

Action continues at Esso's refineries in Fos in northern France, and in Port Jerome in southern France, where fuel deliveries have been blocked, a representative for the CGT union was cited as saying by Reuters.

Some 90% of Fos workers were on strike and 20% of those at Port Jerome, the official said.

Access to TotalEnergies' refinery in Gonfreville l'Orcher, in northern France, has been blocked by unionists at a motorway roundabout exit, according to a Reuters source.

The ongoing action is part of a dispute with the French government over a proposed delay to the national retirement age.