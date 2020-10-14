DFDS, Greensteam Partnership Eyes Further Fuel Savings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Newhaven: Part of DFDS English Channel Service. File Image / Pixabay.

Marine tech firm Greensteam's machine learning strategies are to be further incorporated into vessel performance by ferry operator DFDS.

The two companies are already working together to optimise vessel efficiency on DFDS ferries.

The latest development will see the tech firm's dynamic trim optimiser rolled out across the ferry operator's fleet in the fourth quarter and first quarter next year, according to maritime news provider Riviera Maritime.

High-frequency performance data collected by onboard sensors feeds the vessel's digital model to calculate optimal trim settings.

GreenSteam said the process has been shown to reduce annual fuel consumption by up to 6%, according to the report.