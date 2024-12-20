Fujairah November Bunker Sales Drop to 17-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Annualising Fujairah's year-to-date sales gives a 2024 total of 7.65 million mt, up by 2.2% on the year and the most since 2022. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: FOIZ / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah declined to the lowest level in 17 months in December.

Fujairah's total sales excluding lubricants totaled 606,042 m3 in November, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Commodity Insights. The total was down by 0.7% on the year, by 4.6% from October's level and the least since June 2023.

Annualising Fujairah's year-to-date sales gives a 2024 total of 7.65 million mt, up by 2.2% on the year and the most since 2022.

Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, saw total sales climb by 4.2% on the year but decline by 8.1% on the month November.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah gained 295.9% on the year to 2,031 m3 in November. 380 CST VLSFO dropped by 1.9% to 399,955 m3, 380 CST HSFO gained 3.3% to 177,152 m3, MGO sank by 89.3% to 260 m3 and LSMGO lost 6.9% to 26,644 m3.

HSFO took up 29.2% of the total, up from 28.1% a year earlier.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in November was $568/mt, down by 2.7% on the month and by 15% on the year.

Singapore's average VLSFO price in November was $573/mt, down by 3.9% from October's level and by 16.4% from the level seen a year earlier.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost 2.8% on the month and 11.9% on the year to $588.50/mt in November.