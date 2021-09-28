Jan De Nul Expands 100% Biofuel Bunker Use to Germany

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maintenance dredging in the port of Hamburg sailing on biofuel. Image Credit: Jan De Nul

Jan De Nul says it has expanded its use of 100% biofuel bunkers to its operations in Germany.

The product's use comes as part of maintenance dredging works in the Port of Hamburg taking place between June and December 2021.

The bunkers will be used in two suction hopper dredgers, Kaishuu and Alexander von Humboldt.

Jan De Nul is no stranger to the use of biofuel, announcing in 2019 it was ready to give customers the choice of using the more sustainable product.

The high cost of biofuels has often meant it is preferable to use a biofuel blended with regular fossil oil.

Jan De Nul says the work in Germany are the first time it has used a fuel with no petroleum has been used in Germany, containing instead only processed vegetable waste oil as a raw material.

"We have already used this sustainable biofuel for several of our vessels in the Benelux and the UK", explains Michel Deruyck, Head of the Energy Department.

"Decarbonisation is at the top of Jan De Nul's agenda and is supported throughout the company, both commercially, operationally and technically. We always strive to go beyond what is imposed on us. We're going for zero."