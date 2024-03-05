Dan-Bunkering Hires Global Key Account Manager in Middelfart

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Olesen was previously a senior bunker trader for Malik Supply from June 2019 to March of last year. Image Credit: Thomas Holm Olesen / LinkedIn

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has hired a new global key account manager in Middelfart.

Thomas Holm Olesen has joined the company as global key account manager in Middelfart as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Olesen was previously a senior bunker trader for Malik Supply from June 2019 to March of last year, and has been on garden leave since then.

He had earlier served as a senior bunker manager for Unifeeder from 2014 to 2018, and as a bunker trader for OW Bunker from 2003 to 2014.

"I want to thank my new colleagues for the warm welcome, and cannot wait to reconnect with friends and business partners in the industry," Olesen said.