Gasum Highlights Bio-LNG Readiness with Gothenburg Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Preem’s tanker bunkered 120 mt of bio-LNG at Gothenburg, Sweden. Image Credit: Gasum

Finnish state energy firm Gasum bunkered a tanker operated by Preem with bio-LNG in Sweden’s Gothenburg, highlighting that bio-LNG is a readily available solution to reduce emissions from LNG-powered ships.

Gasum’s LNG bunkering vessel Coralius delivered 120 mt of bio-LNG to Astana on Friday, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Gasum claims bio-LNG, on average, has 90% lower life cycle emissions than conventional marine fuels.

Bio-LNG, derived from waste-based feedstocks like manure, food waste, and agricultural residues, provides a lower-carbon alternative to fossil LNG.

It can be used in dual-fuel LNG ships without any modifications and blended with fossil LNG in different ratios, giving buyers flexibility to achieve emissions reductions and meet compliance requirements.

“We are proud to support our customer Preem in reducing their carbon footprint through the delivery of bio-LNG," Kamrul Haque, Sales Manager at Gasum Maritime, said in the post.

“This milestone shows how collaboration between energy providers and shipping companies can drive the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable marine fuels.”