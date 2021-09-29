More Orders for Rotterdam Start up's CO2 Capture Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carbon capture: option for shipping. File Image / Pixabay.

An onboard system for capturing a ship's carbon dioxide emissions has secured more orders for the technology, according to the technology's makers, Rotterdam-based Value Maritime.

Company spokesperson Yvette van der Sommen told technology website innovation origins that the firm is hoping to capture "a large share of the market in the medium term".

As a small start up, Value Maritime is fleet of foot and "able to enter the market very quickly", she said.

"It is not overly bureaucratic, which is a real advantage."

According to Sommen, the technology works using a filter system that connects to a ship's exhaust.

This system cleans the ship's emissions, a necessary step before removing the carbon dioxide.

Cleaning is done via a pre-installed 'plug and play' scrubber system which gets rid of sulfur and particulate matter. The filter system also removes these pollutants from the ship's waste or washwater.

Twelve ships are using the filter system, which can be expanded with the CO2 module. In addition, the company has five new orders for the filter system plus CO2 module including repeat orders from Visser Shipping and Boomsma Shipping, the company said.