HutanBio Appoints Chief Commercial Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Brittany Hook has been promoted to the chief commercial officer position. Image Credit: HutanBio

Climate technology firm HutanBio has appointed a chief commercial officer (CCO) to accelerate biofuel deployment.

Brittany Hook has been promoted to the CCO position, HutanBio said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Hutanbio has been developing third-generation biofuels derived from microalgae for use as marine fuels, SAF and road diesel.

Hook previously served as business development director from November 2024 to this month.

"Brittany has built the commercial approach that allows us to move at pace," Paul Beastall, CEO of HutanBio said.

"Her ability to turn technical innovation into market opportunity has been central to our journey from lab to deployment, and this promotion recognises her impact."

HutanBio is set to break ground on its first commercial facility in Q2 2026.

"My focus is securing commercial agreements that deliver immediate carbon savings while laying the foundation for rapid global scale-up," Hook said.