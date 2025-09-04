Hoegh Autoliners Names LNG-Fuelled Car Carrier in Gothenburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is the sixth of a series of 12 pure car and truck carriers. Image Credit: Hoegh Autoliners

Norwegian shipping firm Hoegh Autoliners has added a dual-fuel pure-car and truck carrier (PCTC) to its fleet, naming it Hoegh Moonlight at the Port of Gothenburg in Sweden.

The 9,100 CEU capacity ship is the sixth in a series of 12 ships, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The Hoegh Moonlight is equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels. It can also be retrofitted to use ammonia for propulsion in the future.

“The first 8 vessels are dual-fuel ‘ammonia-ready’ with reinforced decks and an integrated tank developed by TGE Marine at the heart of the design, allowing for straightforward conversion to be able to run on clean ammonia in the future,” Hoegh Autoliners said.

“The naming of Höegh Moonlight demonstrates our strong commitment to decarbonising deep-sea shipping – not in the future, but right now, today,” Andreas Enger, CEO of Hoegh Autoliners, noted.