Danish Move to Name Names on Sulfur Cap Non-Compliance Draws Muted Response

Baltic Sea has 0.1% cap on bunker fuel used by ships (file image/pixabay)

A possible move by the Danish government to publish the names of shipping companies caught flaunting the sulfur cap rules in place in the Baltic Sea emissions control area has drawn a muted response from shipping organisations.

The Danish government will put forward a bill later this year allowing it to do just that. However, Bimco and the International Chamber of Shipping have said the circumstances of any infringement should be taken into account.

"Companies should not be penalised if they only marginally crossed the threshold because, for instance, the fuel they purchased as compliant turned out to be marginally over the limit," Bimco secretary-general and chief executive Angus Frew was quoted as saying by maritime news provider Lloyd's List.

As it stands, Denmark's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) refers companies found to be breaking the sulfur fuel cap limit to the police. In October last year, EPA head Sara Ropke said that naming companies could be seen as an extra penalty.

Denmark's environment and food minister Esben Lunde Larsen is behind the bill. Larsen argues that publishing the violators' identities will enable customers to stop conducting business with them, the report said.