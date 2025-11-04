Berg Propulsion Wins Second Arriva Retrofit After 10% Bunker Saving

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipowner is expanding its upgrade programme with Berg Propulsion after verified fuel savings on an earlier project. Image Credit: Berg

Norway's Arriva Shipping has ordered another propulsion upgrade from Berg Propulsion, following strong results from a similar upgrade on its general cargo ship Norjarl.

The 5,335 GT Norjarl was fitted with Berg's MPC800 control system and Dynamic Drive earlier this year, Berg Propulsion said in an emailed statement on Monday.

After several months of monitoring in the North and Baltic Seas, Arriva reported bunker fuel savings of more than 10% on the ship.

"The Norjarl project showed the impact introducing state-of-the-art control technology could have when an existing ship is designed and maintained to the highest standards," Paul Helland, technical manager at Arriva Shipping, said in the statement.

The next project will see the 4,183 GT Norbris receive the same upgrade, replacing older Berg technology.