Wallenius Marine, Knud E. Hansen Unveil Dual-Fuel Electric Ro-Ro Concept

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new 170 m Ro-Ro vessel design pairs dual-fuel electric propulsion. Image Credit: Wallenius Marine

Wallenius Marine and Danish consultant Knud E. Hansen have unveiled a Ro-Ro vessel concept featuring a dual-fuel electric propulsion system.

The 170 m ship offers 2,720 lane metres of cargo capacity, Wallenius Marine said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Propulsion comes from a dual-fuel electric drivetrain capable of running on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

The concept is wind-propulsion-ready as well.

“Our combined experience in operation, newbuilding, and design of various RoRo concepts allows us to build on proven solutions and create something new," Urban Lishajko, head of ship design at Wallenius Marine, said.

“Our strength lies in finding the best combination of design and technology for each vessel’s specific mission, with the goal of continuously reducing emissions and environmental impact.”