BUNKER JOBS: FLEX Commodities Seeks Marine Fuels Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: FLEX Commodities

Marine fuel trading firm FLEX Commodities is seeking to hire a junior marine fuels trader in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with one to two years of experience in bunker trading or a related maritime role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Perform back-to-back bunker trading transactions.

Work collaboratively with the team to secure reliable supply sources.

Build and maintain connections with ship owners, operators, and charterers to grow the client base.

Ensure timely collection of accounts receivable for all transactions.

Provide daily price updates from suppliers to the team and clients.

Accurately document all trade activities, including payment tracking, in Excel and the company's ERP system.

Maintain a comprehensive database of inquiries and deals.

Meet KPIs and monthly sales targets.

For more information, click here.