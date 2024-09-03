Rotterdam Power Outage Resolved: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Outage: fixed by 10am. File Image / Pixabay.

A power outage in the port of Rotterdam, Europe's biggest shipping port, has been resolved according to electricity grid operator TenneT.

The outage lasted for several hours on September 3 and was resolved shortly after 10 am, according to a Reuters report.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time and the grid operator is investigating, the report added.

Traffic at the port was not affected by the outage, the port authority said.

Rotterdam is one of the biggest markets for bunker fuel globally with sales of around 10 million metrice tonnes a year. Singapore is the biggest with annual sales of around 40 million mt.