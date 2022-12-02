SEKAVIN Hires Marine Lubricants Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Athens. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel physical supplier and global trading firm SEKAVIN has hired a marine lubricants trader in Athens.

Antonis Gavalas joined the firm as a worldwide marine lubricants trader as of last month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

Gavalas was previously sales manager for Lubrichemo Hellas Co from February to last month, and had earlier served as bunker and lubricant trader for Integr8 Fuels from 2019 to this year.

SEKAVIN, founded in 1979, specialises in the supply of fuel oil, distillates and and lubricants around the wider area of Piraeus, Agio Theodoroi and Syros Island. About a year ago the firm expanded its services to include worldwide trading of marine fuels and lubricants.

John Tsogas manages the company's trading team, encompassing Maria Sortsi, Anna-Maria Karakasi, Manos Karapas and Panos Tsikleas as traders and Stefanos Couclelis and Thanasis Poulakis in operations.

"SEKAVIN's organisational structure, strong collaborative culture, and more importantly the experienced team of dedicated traders extract value along the supply chain, seizing opportunities that benefit SEKAVIN customers," the company representative said.

"To this respect Antonis seems like the perfect fit to a growing team."