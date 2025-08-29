South African Bunker Association Raises Concern Over Algoa Bay Focus in New STS Rules

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The South African bunker association argues that the new rules single out Algoa Bay, while risks from other ports are less addressed. File Image / Pixabay

The Bunker Industry Association of South Africa (BIASA) has raised concerns over the new offshore ship-to-ship (STS) regulations, arguing they single out Algoa Bay offshore bunkering while broader maritime environmental risks receive less scrutiny.

According to BIASA's LinkedIn post on Friday, its members remain committed to environmental stewardship and compliance with local and international law, but regulations must also support fair competition and equal opportunities for all operators.

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment recently announced new regulations that place restrictions on STS operations, including bunkering, in a move to protect marine species, especially the African Penguin.

“ Disproportionate focus on offshore bunkering activities in Algoa Bay overlooks the broader environmental risk BIASA

"We believe it is vital that any regulations governing Offshore STS operations align with the principles of fair competition and a free market, ensuring equal opportunity for all potential operators and supporting open market dynamics," BIASA said.

The group noted that the limited time allowed for stakeholder submissions in July meant that key recommendations were not fully reflected in the final rules, particularly those regarding restrictions on the number of operators and STS tankers.

BIASA also highlighted that the disproportionate focus on offshore bunkering activities in Algoa Bay overlooks the broader environmental risk posed by nearly 1,500 ships calling annually at the Ports of Port Elizabeth and Ngqura, including underwater noise, which is a key focus in the regulations.

"BIASA is actively engaging with industry stakeholders and legal advisors to determine an appropriate course of action," it said.

"We are confident that environmental protection and the sustainable growth of South Africa's maritime sector can—and must—go hand in hand."

BIASA was formed in February 2025 and includes members from bunker industry, including bunker traders and brokers as firms supplying bunker fuels as well bunker craft operators.