Hanseatic Bunker Services Hires Branch Manager for Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Van Rensburg previously worked as branch manager for Cockett Group since January 2013. Image Credit: Hanseatic Bunker Services

Marine fuels firm Hanseatic Bunker Services has hired a new branch manager for Africa.

Nina Janse van Rensburg has joined the company as branch manager for Africa as of this month, the firm said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Van Rensburg previously worked as branch manager for Cockett Group since January 2013.

She had earlier worked for World Fuel Services from 2003 to 2012.

"The African market is a cornerstone of our services," Martin Rasmussen, managing partner of Hanseatic Bunker Services, said in the statement.

"I am very proud that Nina has chosen to join our organization.

"As Branch Manager for Africa, she will support our traders in fuel purchasing and oversee all operational matters related to deliveries across the region.

"Nina has an outstanding network, and with her dedication, expertise, and drive, we are confident she will be an invaluable asset to our team and to the service we provide our clients."

Contact details for van Rensburg are as follows:

Phone: +27 72 627 6097

Mail: Africa@hanseatic-bunker.com