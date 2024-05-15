BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Head of Sustainability Operations in Denmark

Wednesday May 15, 2024

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a head of sustainability operations in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with direct experience of working within an ISCC framework covering green fuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Act as the global subject matter expert of ISCC operations, firmly supporting audits, owning mass balance operations in Europe whilst guiding teams globally.
  • Co-ordinate with physical operations on all logistical movements containing green fuels. This includes supporting on physical trials of new sustainable products.
  • Develop commercial focus within the Sustainability Operations, liaising specifically with the trading department as key stakeholders.
  • Lead projects to optimize green fuel subsidies & penalties ensuring we remain cost competitive in all locations.
  • Ensure month-end processes are maintained whilst maintaining adequate information flow to Trading and Product Control to manage pricing and exposure.
  • Oversee various testing process to ensure necessary reports are available for verification such as Carbon-14.
  • Co-ordinate quarterly closure of ISCC mass balance whilst managing Incoming/outgoing POSs and DDCs.
  • Support IT in integrating the overall mass balance operation into our new CTRM solution.
  • Liaise closely with all internal and external stakeholders to drive current activities and anticipate future operational, commercial and sustainability needs.
  • Support orchestrating the necessary logistical set ups for green fuels such as biofuel and methanol.
  • Work closely with Global Head of Operations Process to ensure the end-to-end Sustainability Operations process is realistic and executable.
  • Develop and maintain professional relationships with customers and suppliers, providing excellent mutual support and help resolving any issues that may arise.

