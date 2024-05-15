BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Head of Sustainability Operations in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with direct experience of working within an ISCC framework covering green fuels. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a head of sustainability operations in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with direct experience of working within an ISCC framework covering green fuels, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Act as the global subject matter expert of ISCC operations, firmly supporting audits, owning mass balance operations in Europe whilst guiding teams globally.

Co-ordinate with physical operations on all logistical movements containing green fuels. This includes supporting on physical trials of new sustainable products.

Develop commercial focus within the Sustainability Operations, liaising specifically with the trading department as key stakeholders.

Lead projects to optimize green fuel subsidies & penalties ensuring we remain cost competitive in all locations.

Ensure month-end processes are maintained whilst maintaining adequate information flow to Trading and Product Control to manage pricing and exposure.

Oversee various testing process to ensure necessary reports are available for verification such as Carbon-14.

Co-ordinate quarterly closure of ISCC mass balance whilst managing Incoming/outgoing POSs and DDCs.

Support IT in integrating the overall mass balance operation into our new CTRM solution.

Liaise closely with all internal and external stakeholders to drive current activities and anticipate future operational, commercial and sustainability needs.

Support orchestrating the necessary logistical set ups for green fuels such as biofuel and methanol.

Work closely with Global Head of Operations Process to ensure the end-to-end Sustainability Operations process is realistic and executable.

Develop and maintain professional relationships with customers and suppliers, providing excellent mutual support and help resolving any issues that may arise.

