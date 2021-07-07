Bunker One Reports 20% Volume Gain in 2020/21 Financial Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker One CEO Peter Zachariassen said the firm had delivered on its ambitions over the past year. Image Credit: Bunker One

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One increased its market share over the past 12 months with a 20% gain in bunker volumes.

The company reported the percentage change in its volumes in the year to April 30 in an emailed statement on Wednesday, without reporting its outright volumes level or profits for the year.

The company cited its expansions in Denmark and the US as being behind its gains.

"During a year characterised by a high degree of ambiguity, I am proud that we have managed to yield great results and deliver on our ambitions," Peter Zachariassen, CEO of Bunker One, said in the statement.

"Not only have we managed to expand our market share, but we have also tightened our relationship with our partners and clients and kept building our supply platform stronger and more solid."

The company now plans to launch a new physical supply operation in East Africa.