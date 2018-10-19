Better Arrival Info for Vessels Calling at Rotterdam Could Cut their CO2 Emissions by 4%

The results of the study were presented this week at the head office of the IMO. Image Credot: PoR

Providing better arrival information to vessels during their last twelve hours before arrival at the Port of Rotterdam could reduce CO2 emissions by 4%, according to a recent study commissioned by the Port of Rotterdam Authority and research institute TNO.

The information allows vessels to slow down and reduce bunker consumption so they can arrive "just in time" in cases where they would otherwise arrive unnecessarily early and be forced to wait for their berth to become available.

The study analysed all the movements of container ships sailing to Rotterdam port in 2017.

"By supplying more accurate information to ships, 4 percent – or 134,000 tonnes – of CO2 emissions can be saved every year,' explains Jan Hulskotte, Senior Researcher at TNO.

"To do this, container ships would have to adjust their sailing speed by an average of 5 percent, and still arrive at the planned arrival time.

Greater savings could be made if ships were better informed more than twelve hours before arrival, Port of Rotterdam notes.

The results of the study were presented this week at the head office of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London during a meeting of the IMO Intersessional working group on the reduction of Greenhouse Gas emissions from ships.

Earlier this week, IMO reeled a video to highlight "Just-In-Time" ship operations as a means to reduce bunker consumption and their associated emissions.