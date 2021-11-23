Bunker Supplier Monjasa Opens Office in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Christos Doulaveris, Monjasa's trading director in the Mediterranean, and Minas Tsokopoulos, a senior trader, have relocated from Cyprus. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has opened a new office in Athens.

The company's new office in the Glyfada municipality will aim to increase its sales among Greek shipowners, Monjasa said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Christos Doulaveris, Monjasa's trading director in the Mediterranean, and Minas Tsokopoulos, a senior trader, have relocated from Cyprus to open the new office.

"Our five-year presence in Cyprus has created new standards and expectations for our customers across the Mediterranean," Theodoros Mitsingas, the company's general manager in the Mediterranean, said in the statement.

"And with Monjasa always available in Athens, we are improving our understanding of the local demand and tightening customer relationships."

The new office is Monjasa's 12th worldwide.