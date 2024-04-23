TotalEnergies to Develop Gulf-based LNG Bunkering hub

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunkering hub: Oman base. File Image / Pixabay.

French oil company TotalEnergies has set up a joint-venture with the Oman National Oil Company in Oman to supply liquified natural gas as marine fuel.

Marsa LNG Gas will cover upstream gas production and downstream gas liquefaction. According to TotalEnergies, gas bunkers are the focus of the downstream operation.

"The LNG production is expected to start by first quarter 2028 and is primarily intended to serve the marine fuel market (LNG bunkering) in the Gulf," a company statement said.

The Marsa LNG plant will be supplied with solar power giving it a low-carbon intensity profile.

Its greenhouse gas intensity would come in at below 3 kg CO2e/boe (against a reference of the average emission intensity of LNG plants is around 35 kg CO2e/boe), according to the statement.