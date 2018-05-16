French Take Leading Role on Extending Emissions Control Area

Panellists at the Paris conference, image on screen depicts smoke from a ship's stack in a European port (Image credit/shipandbunker)

The French ministry for the environment, through its Plan Bleu, has been collating information on the impact of shipping emissions on public health in Europe with the results to be presented at a symposium in the Mediterranean port of Marseille in September.

Laurence Rouil, of governmental co-ordinating agency L'Institut National de L'Environnement Industriel et des Risques(INERIS), outlined the timescale of the study which she said has involved a wide range of participants.

Speaking at a Paris conference on shipping pollution in the Mediterranean sea, Rouil said that the data is being processed to create a scenario illustrating the impact of shipping emissions across the European continent.

In addition to hearing the results of the project, the Marseille symposium would address the issue of how tackling shipping emissions in the Mediterranean, and across Europe in general, might move forward.