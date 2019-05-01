Ennero Announces Head for New South Africa Business

Vuyo Matshaya. Image Credit: Ennero

Dubai-based bunker and commodities trader Ennero has announced the appointment of Vuyo Matshaya as Regional Manager – Africa, who will head its new subsidiary headquartered out of Cape Town, South Africa.

Matshaya is said to be a 20-year industry veteran whose previous experience includes appointments with Total SA, Rio Tinto, Vedanta Resources and Eskom.

He will act as Managing Director for Ennero SA Pty. Ltd. and operate between the new Johannesburg and Cape Town offices.

Announced last week, the new operation will serve Ennero’s existing Marine Fuels clients as well as those across the Mining, Heavy Industry & Agriculture space.

Contact Details for Vuyo Matshaya are as follows:

Email: vm@ennero.com

Direct Phone: +27 82 673 3491