Ammonia Fuel Cell Installation Project Lands EU Backing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An offshore vessel in operation. File Image / Pixabay.

A plan to install ammonia-powered fuel cells on an offshore vessel has got the backing of the European Union.

Under its Horizon 2020 research programme, a $12 million grant will be made available to ShipFC to install the equipment on the ship.

The project, which is based on offshore vessel Viking Energy, should be complete by 2023, maritime news provider Maritime Executive has reported. The grant will also go towards research on the potential of the technology on other ship types.

ShipFC comes under NCE Maritime CleanTech, a cluster of Norwegian companies