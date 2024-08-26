BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday August 26, 2024

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Saturday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Primary activity is to carry out back-to-back bunker trading
  • Canvassing and developing customers for ship owners, operators, and charterers
  • Leveraging the existing team for supply sources
  • Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle, right from loading, operations, delivery, and payments
  • Responsible for maintaining and collecting accounts receivables and relevant payments for the trades
  • Generating daily indications and pricing from suppliers to the team and to the clients
  • Recording and follow up on all trade-related activities and payments associated with trades
  • Maintaining and documenting the enquiries and deals in the database via Excel and company ERP
  • Achieving KPIs and monthly targets

For more information, click here.

