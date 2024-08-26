EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai
Monday August 26, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in bunker trading. Image Credit: Oilmar
Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Saturday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Primary activity is to carry out back-to-back bunker trading
- Canvassing and developing customers for ship owners, operators, and charterers
- Leveraging the existing team for supply sources
- Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle, right from loading, operations, delivery, and payments
- Responsible for maintaining and collecting accounts receivables and relevant payments for the trades
- Generating daily indications and pricing from suppliers to the team and to the clients
- Recording and follow up on all trade-related activities and payments associated with trades
- Maintaining and documenting the enquiries and deals in the database via Excel and company ERP
- Achieving KPIs and monthly targets
