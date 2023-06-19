Peninsula Hires Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has hired a new bunker trader in Dubai.

Sharoon Samarnath has joined Peninsula as a bunker trader in Dubai as of May, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Sunday.

Samarnath was previously a bunker trader for Monjasa in Dubai from August 2020 to January of this year. He had earlier worked in sales for an events firm in the UK and after that in business development for a financial advisory company in Dubai.

Peninsula launched a new physical supply operation in Fujairah in September, run from a new office in Dubai.