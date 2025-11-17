Havila Biogass Selects Nordsol to Build Three Bio-LNG Plants in Norway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plants are expected to be operational in 2027/2028, with shipping as the key user of the fuel. Image Credit: Havila

Norway’s Havila Biogass has selected the Dutch firm Nordsol to build three bio-LNG plants in Norway for use across various sectors, including shipping.

The facilities will use agricultural and fish waste to produce bio-LNG, Havila Biogass said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The units are expected to start operations in 2027/28, each delivering about 100 GWh of bio-LNG per year.

The fuel can be used in road transport and dual-fuel LNG ships. As bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG and can be used as a drop-in fuel.

Several shipping companies operating in Europe have started using bio-LNG as a drop-in fuel for dual-fuel vessels, helping operators cut emissions and meet upcoming FuelEU Maritime regulations.

“We chose Nordsol for their proven, reliable and cost-efficient technology, but equally for the expertise and project approach of their people,” Kjell Evensgård, CEO of Havila Biogass, said.