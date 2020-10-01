Oilmar's New Bunker Trading Unit Hires Former Sing Fuels Trader

Thursday October 1, 2020

The new marine fuels unit set up by Dubai-based Oilmar Shipping & Chartering has hired a former Sing Fuels bunker trader.

Oilmar DMCC took on Maaz Ahmed as team leader last month, the company said in an emailed statement Thursday.

Ahmed was formerly a senior trader in Dubai for Sing Fuels, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"Having started his career back-to-back from Dubai, UAE. Maaz has grown on to establish a strong supply network not only limiting to Middle East, Indian Subcontinent but expanding in West Africa, Mediterranean markets, Black Sea and Russian ports," the company said.

Contact details for Ahmed are as follows:

Name : Maaz Ahmed
Position : Team Leader – Bunker Trading
Tel: +971 4 443 08 19  
Fax: +971 4 422 67 61 
Mob: +971 5686 79971
Email : trades@oilmarshipping.com
Team Email : bunkers@oilmarshipping.com

