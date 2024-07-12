GeoServe Appoints Marine Fuels Supply Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Raikar has worked for the firm since October 2019. Image Credit: Ajit Raikar / LinkedIn

Maritime solutions provider GeoServe has appointed a marine fuels supply manager in Dubai.

Ajit Raikar has been appointed to the role of marine fuels supply manager at GeoServe as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Raikar has worked for the firm since October 2019, serving previously as a bunker trader in Dubai.

He had earlier worked for Scorpio Marine Management from November 2013 to October 2019 and for Simpson Spence & Young from May 2011 to February 2013.

GeoServe offers a wide range of maritime services including vessel performance, bunker procurement, laytime services and port disbursement management.