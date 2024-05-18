UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack about 76 nautical miles north-west of Al Hudaydah at 10 PM UTC on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A commercial ship has been damaged after a new attack in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship came under attack about 76 nautical miles north-west of Al Hudaydah at 10 PM UTC on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master has confirmed sustaining slight damage after being struck by an unknown object on his port quarter," the agency said.

"The vessel and crew are safe and continuing to their next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past seven months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.