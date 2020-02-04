NORbunker Expands Team With Additional Trader

Tuesday February 4, 2020

Danish marine fuels trading firm NORbunker has expanded its team with an additional trader, the company said Tuesday.

Stine Heeser joined the team this month after previously working as a shipping assistant for food distribution company Nowaco, the company said in a statement.

NORbunker was founded in 2016 and focuses predominantly on the bunker market in Northern Europe.

