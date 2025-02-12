BB Energy and Oilchart International Launch ARA Bunkering Joint Venture

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new venture, OCI Bunkering, launched earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

BB Energy Group and Oilchart International have joined forces on a new joint venture combining their bunker services at the ARA hub in Northwest Europe.

The new venture, OCI Bunkering, launched earlier this month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday. The combined venture will have a total of 15 employees and eight barges.

OCI Bunkering combines BB Energy Belgium and Oilchart International's ARA bunkering teams.

"Building on the strengths of both companies, the new partnership will continue to deliver all fuel supplies on behalf of BB Energy Belgium (Fuel Oil 3.5% S, Fuel Oil <1% S, Fuel Oil <0.5% S), and all gasoil & biofuel supplies on behalf of Oilchart International (DMA 0.1% S, biofuels for all fuel / gasoil grades)," the company representative said.

For more information and bunker inquiries, contact info@oilchart.com.