North Sea Trading Hires Trader/Broker in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in London. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm North Sea Trading has hired a new trader and broker in London.

Mohamed Madani has joined the company as a trader and broker in London as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Madani was previously a bunker trader for Propeller Fuels from August 2023 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Empower Bunker Trading in Cairo from 2022 to 2023, and previously for Mohamed Haider Al Jarash Broker Company.

North Sea Trading is a London-based marine fuel trading firm and brokerage. The company also offers hedging and carbon trading services, according to its website.