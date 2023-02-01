Dan-Bunkering Owed £4 Million by Collapsed UK Container Line

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dan-Bunkering's claim totals £4.03 million. File Image / Pixabay

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is owed more than £4 million by a UK-based container line that collapsed last year.

Dan-Bunkering is listed among 35 creditors to vessel operator Allseas Global Project Logistics after the firm ran into financial trouble amid the downturn in container freight rates late last year.

Dan-Bunkering's claim totals £4.03 million, while elsewhere in the bunker industry ElbOil UK Ltd is noted as being owed £135,273 and Alpha Trading £98,684.

Administrators were appointed for the firm in November 2022 after Dan-Bunkering threatened to file a winding-up petition against the company, according to a report prepared after a meeting of the firm's creditors.