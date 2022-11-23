BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts Seeks Key Account Manager in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

he unit was previously known as Bunker One Global Accounts, and was moved under the KPI OceanConnect umbrella in September. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts is seeking to hire a key account manager in London.

The firm is the key accounts management unit of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding. The unit was previously known as Bunker One Global Accounts, and was moved under the KPI OceanConnect umbrella in September.

The firm is looking for candidates with strong operational expertise in contract management as well as proven sales skills, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Wednesday.

"As Key Account Manager you will be responsible for the development and growth of existing large customers and new potential key customers," the company said in the advertisement.

"Through full account responsibility you are the driving and executing force in the journey to ensure the success of your customers through a mutually fruitful commercial collaboration.

"You will continuously develop the partnership in line with the company's and the customers' business strategy and to their satisfaction."

The advertisement lists the following specific responsibilities for the role:

Contract management

Manage a portfolio of accounts personally

Ensure that business is done in compliance with company rules and credit lines

Support the group's strategy and initiatives

