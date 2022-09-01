KPI OceanConnect Gets New CEO, Absorbs BH's BOGA Key Account Unit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anders Grønborg who replaces Søren Høll as CEO of KPI OceanConnect. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Bunker Holding has moved its key account management unit, Bunker One Global Accounts (BOGA), to become part of KPI OceanConnect.

The combined entity will continue to operate under the KPI OceanConnect name.

At the same time, Anders Grønborg replaces Søren Høll as CEO of KPI OceanConnect, who will move to a position as Head of Global Operations in Bunker Holding.

Grønborg joined BH in 2020 with a remit to "optimize Bunker Holding's market leader position by supporting the Group's continued efforts to consolidate the international bunker industry."

The Global Accounts unit will continue to be led by Henrik Zederkof who moves into KPI OceanConnect as Head of Global Accounts and will report to Grønborg.

There were signs last month that a change for BOGA might be coming after Michael Furze, understood to have been responsible for creating as well as leading the key account management system at Bunker Holding, told Ship & Bunker he had stepped down from his role at the unit.

Today, BH said the organisational changes were made as a direct result of Bunker Holding’s new five-year strategy launched in the spring of 2022.

BOGA was created in 2017 to focus on the long-term management of BH's major customers, and look to win new business from 'top tier' global customers.

“With Anders Grønborg onboard, and with Global Accounts joining forces with the brand, KPI OceanConnect is exceptionally well positioned for future growth and success as an innovator and expert in the premium large client segment,” said Christoffer Berg Lassen, CCO for Bunker Holding